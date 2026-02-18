Galgotias University to vacate AI summit premises? Know what is Chinese robot dog controversy link

The institution issued an official clarification claiming concern about the "propaganda" against the university.

The authorities have asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo with immediate effect, according to government sources. This decision comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the display of a robotic dog made in China at the event. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall.

What is the Chinese robodog controversy link?

The university had earlier issued a statement clarifying that the robotic dog, showcased at the summit, was purchased from China-based Unitree and not developed in-house. The institution maintained that it had never claimed to have built the device and was using it as a learning tool for students. The robotic dog, named "Orion", had sparked criticism as it was perceived to be presented as an indigenous product.

University's stance

In response, Galgotias University stated that it regularly brings global technologies to campus to expose students to cutting-edge innovation and is committed to promoting indigenous capabilities in the long run. Earlier, the institution issued an official clarification claiming concern about the "propaganda" against the university.

"We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.

"Our university's vision is focused on student learning & innovation and we provide students with access to modern technologies so they can gain practical experience and prepare for the future. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies," said the statement.

Government's Action

Following the controversy, government sources indicated that the university has been directed to vacate the AI Summit expo space. The AI Impact Summit, which brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators, is currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, with the incident drawing increased attention to the event.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital yesterday. He emphasised that the country's progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement.

Over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are participating at the Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South.