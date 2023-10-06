Gaganyaan: ISRO plans in-flight abort test of Crew Escape System, know what it is

During launch, the Crew Escape System (CES) is designed to swiftly detach the crew module from its launch vehicle in case of an emergency.

By the end of October 2023, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) intends to conduct an in-flight abort test of the crew escape system using a test vehicle created as part of the nation's ambitious first human spaceflight project, "Gaganyaan."

The most important component of the Gaganyaan expedition is thought to be the CES. The planned test intends to verify how well the CES performs under various circumstances, including strong dynamic pressure and transonic situations.

"Preparations are going on. All vehicle systems have reached Sriharikota (for the launch). The final assembly is progressing. We are getting ready for launch by the end of October," said Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) S Unnikrishnan Nair on Thursday (October 5).

The test vehicle TV-D1 will be launched this month, marking the start of the Gaganyaan program's four abort missions. The second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and the first unmanned Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) mission will come after it.

The test preparations are being managed by Isro's principal centre, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which is located in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Gaganyaan mission intends to show that India is capable of sending a crew of two to three people on a one- to three-day trip to a 400 km-diameter circular orbit around the Earth and returning them safely.

The crew module will provide an environment similar to Earth for the crew while they are in space. It is built with a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized exterior structure with a thermal protection system.