Gaganyaan: ISRO plans in-flight abort test of Crew Escape System, know what it is

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeIndia

India

Gaganyaan: ISRO plans in-flight abort test of Crew Escape System, know what it is

During launch, the Crew Escape System (CES) is designed to swiftly detach the crew module from its launch vehicle in case of an emergency.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

By the end of October 2023, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) intends to conduct an in-flight abort test of the crew escape system using a test vehicle created as part of the nation's ambitious first human spaceflight project, "Gaganyaan."

In the event of a launch emergency, the Crew Escape System (CES) is designed to swiftly detach the crew module from its launch vehicle.

The most important component of the Gaganyaan expedition is thought to be the CES. The planned test intends to verify how well the CES performs under various circumstances, including strong dynamic pressure and transonic situations.

"Preparations are going on. All vehicle systems have reached Sriharikota (for the launch). The final assembly is progressing. We are getting ready for launch by the end of October," said Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) S Unnikrishnan Nair on Thursday (October 5).

The test vehicle TV-D1 will be launched this month, marking the start of the Gaganyaan program's four abort missions. The second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and the first unmanned Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) mission will come after it.

The test preparations are being managed by Isro's principal centre, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which is located in Thiruvananthapuram.

All vehicle systems have arrived at Sriharikota, the launch site, and final assembly is in progress, according to VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair.

The Gaganyaan mission intends to show that India is capable of sending a crew of two to three people on a one- to three-day trip to a 400 km-diameter circular orbit around the Earth and returning them safely.

The crew module will provide an environment similar to Earth for the crew while they are in space. It is built with a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized exterior structure with a thermal protection system. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

'Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi may face up to 7 years in jail if found at fault in Italy car crash: Report

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE