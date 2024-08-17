Gaganyaan mission: ISRO chief makes big announcement, says mission to begin on…

Moreover, ISRO is simultaneously working on a second rocket launch centre in Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be operational within two years. This new facility will play a crucial role in future launches

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chief S Somnath has unveiled the much-anticipated timeline for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. As the world watches, ISRO is gearing up for a monumental achievement in December, marking the first unmanned mission under the Gaganyaan project. This news follows the success of the third flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which successfully entered Earth's orbit on Friday.

The Gaganyaan mission, a cornerstone of India’s ambitions in space exploration, is meticulously progressing towards its December launch. According to Somnath, ISRO has already transported the three critical stages of the rocket to the Sriharikota Space Range, where final preparations are underway. This upcoming mission, coded as G1, will serve as the initial step, an unmanned flight designed to ensure the reliability of the systems before sending astronauts into space.

ISRO has meticulously selected four astronauts from the Indian Air Force for the Gaganyaan mission, all of whom are undergoing rigorous training. However, for this first mission, no human crew will be on board. Instead, this flight will be instrumental in testing critical systems, including the crew module and crew escape hardware, which are being assembled at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Trivandrum.

Moreover, ISRO is simultaneously working on a second rocket launch centre in Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be operational within two years. This new facility will play a crucial role in future launches, particularly for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

ISRO’s successful test of the SSLV mission has also opened doors for potential technology transfers to the industry. Discussions with various industrialists are already underway, and a Request for Information (RFI) has been issued to initiate this process.

As December approaches, the anticipation for Gaganyaan’s launch is visible, promising to herald a new era in India’s space journey.