Gadkari asks states to expedite land acquisition for roads, suggests app-based two-wheeler taxis in rural areas

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSMES Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called upon all the states and Union Territories to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter-state borders are cleared at the earliest possible, as a smooth movement of essential goods to various parts of the country is essential during the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus.

Speaking at the meeting of road transport ministers of states and UTs held via Video Conference, Gadkari urged them to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local and district administrations. At the same time, he underlined following the health advisories and other guidelines like proper distance, wearing masks, use of sanitizers, both by the driver and cleaners and also at the dhabas.

This, he said, needs to be given urgent attention by facilitating the movement of transport vehicles to ease up lives of the public in the light of lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Ministry of Road Transport & Highways press release, Gadkari pointed out that transportation of labour to factories etc may be facilitated by duly following the health protocols of maintaining minimum one-metre distance, wearing masks and use of sanitizers. Business and factories in rural areas without any hotspot have been allowed to open during the lockdown that is to continue at least till May 3.

Gadkari pointed out that providing food and shelter to labour may be ensured while fully observing the norms of social distancing and hygiene.

Responding to a suggestion, Gadkari informed that his ministry will start a helpline to resolve the transportation issues.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Retd) VK Singh, senior officers of the ministry, NHAI, NHIDCL attended the meeting. State transport & PWD ministers and deputy chief ministers, chief ministers of Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh also attended the video conference.

Gadkari informed he was according top priority to the development of road and highway infrastructure and is planning to enhance National Highway construction by 2 to 3 times of the present pace in the next couple of years. He urged the states and UTs to expedite land acquisition as delays hamper the pace of development and asked them to utilise funds which are remaining unused with them to the extent of about Rs 25000 crore.

Calling for speedier decision making, the Union Minister said this is critical for accelerated economic development to make India an economic superpower and 5 trillion economy. The minister stressed that transport facilities and infrastructure serve as the backbone of our economy. The ministers should personally monitor the process of decision making to ensure that projects do not become a victim of red-tape, he said.

Gadkari suggested that state transport ministers should explore operationalising app-based two-wheeler taxis especially in rural areas which will assist farming communities with smoother movement, the ministry said.

This will also provide new employment opportunities, he said, adding that they may also try to shift public transport to LNG/CNG, e-vehicles which will bring considerable savings on fuel bills and will help the environment being less/zero polluting fuels.

VK Singh called for greater coordination between the states and Centre which will help in faster project implementation. He, for example, pointed out no separate registration/charges should be insisted upon in case works are being shifted from one central agency to another. Such practices should be dispensed with, he said.

A presentation was also made by the ministry officials showing the works being carried during the lockdown period. It was stated that 1315 projects covering 49,238 kms worth Rs 5,89,648 crore were under progress, of which 819 projects covering 30,301 kms costing about Rs 3,06,250 crore were delayed.

It also showed state-specific issues like pending land acquisition, environment clearance etc which have been delaying the project implementation. The participating states were suggested to take definitive steps towards mitigating the difficulties before the Highways sector, the ministry said in the press release.