Gadkari asks NHAI chief, toll operators to ensure food, water for migrant workers

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday advised NHAI chairman, highway concessioners and toll operators to provide all support including food and water to migrant workers and labourers who are trying to reach their native homes, some of them even on foot.

"I have advised Chairman NHAI and Highway Concessioners/ Toll Operators to consider providing food, water or any kind of support to migrant workers/citizens who are trying to reach to their respective native places," Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways said in a tweet.

"At this time of crisis we have to be compassionate for our fellow citizens. I am sure Toll Operators shall respond to this call," he added.

Thousands of migrant workers are leaving cities like Mumbai and Delhi for their homes in different parts of the country after the announcement of 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday.

In Delhi, the border between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi is flooded with people trying to reach their homes in UP, Bihar and West Bengal.

Earlier on March 25, Gadkari had announced temporary suspension of toll collection on highways.

"In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time," he had said.

"Maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plaza will continue as usual," he had added.

He said on Friday that the suspension of toll collection on national highways will ease supplies of essential goods across the country while facilitating the movement of patients and needy people who have obtained curfew passes.

"Some people have asked further clarification about the decision to suspend collection of toll in presence of complete travel and movement restrictions nationwide. Even though it''s a complete lockdown all over the country, there are provisions to issue necessary passes/permissions for those people who approach the relevant authorities and convince their necessities to travel," the minister said in a series of tweets.

"Toll collection has been suspended to reduce inconvenience to such people who have been issued curfew pass by local administration/authorities for all vehicles transporting essential goods and even the vehicles carrying patients," the minister said.

He urged people to stay indoors and follow the advice of local authorities to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.