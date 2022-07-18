'Gabbar Singh strikes again': Rahul Gandhi targets Centre on GST rate hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the BJP-led central government over the revision in GST rate announced by the Centre, accusing it of destroying the world’s fasted growing economy.

Referring to the GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”, the Congress MP shared a list household items and services that are due to get costlier from today in wake of the hike in rates. “HIGH taxes, NO jobs. BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies,” he tweeted.

He said this while sharing a graph on Twitter showing how commodities like curd, paneer, rice, wheat, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. There was no tax on these items of mass consumption earlier.

HIGH taxes, NO jobs



BJP’s masterclass on how to destroy what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies. pic.twitter.com/cinP1o65lB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2022

Gandhi’s attack on the government as the revision of rates, decided by the GST Council in its 47th meeting, came into effect from today. His party colleague Shashi Tharoor also slammed the rate hike calling it “breathtakingly irresponsible”.

“This GST rate hike is breathtakingly irresponsible at a time of mounting economic difficulties for most Indians. The Aam Aadmi will bear the brunt of the burden even as inflation eats into his earnings. Does this government believe it can get away with anything?” he asked.

Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 from Monday.

In addition, hotel rooms with tariff of up to Rs 1,000 per day, maps and charts, including atlases, will attract a 12 per cent GST, while 18 per cent GST will be levied on tetra packs and fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form).

Last month, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising her state counterparts, had pruned the exemption list and imposed tax on a host of goods and services.

The Council, based on an interim report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation, had also removed duty inversion for goods where the taxes on inputs were higher than those on the output.