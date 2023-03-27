‘Gaadi palta denge’: Gangster Atiq Ahmed fears encounter by UP Police as convoy moves to Prayagraj

Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed (Photo - PTI)

Weeks after the Umesh Pal murder case, jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed is being brought back to the city of the crime – Prayagraj – as he is set to appear in court in relation to a kidnapping case he was accused in. The gangster has now expressed a blunt fear for his life in the custody of the UP police.

As gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s custody was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police, his heavily armed convoy started making its way from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj in UP. Ahmed has now expressed fear that he might be killed in the custody of the UP police.

Atiq Ahmed has been named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the murder of Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal. However, Atiq is being presented in front of a court in UP in a different criminal case.

All eyes remain on Ahmed’s armed convoy, soon after he expressed fear that he will be murdered in custody and that the police will “overturn his vehicle”. While speaking to reporters outside jail, the gangster had yelled, “Hatya, Hatya! (murder, murder)”

When the reporters questioned him on whether he feared for his life in the hands of the UP police, the gangster said, “Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me).”

Saying that the court appearance in Prayagraj is just an excuse, Atiq Ahmed said, “Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain (They want to kill me under the pretext of court appearance)” It must be noted that till now, two men associated with the Umesh Pal murder case have been kicked by the UP police after they refused to surrender.

This comes as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a “car overturn” jibe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he must have told his ministers how and when he was planning on getting the car of Atiq Ahmed overturned. (Gaadi palta denge)

