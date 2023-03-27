Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

‘Gaadi palta denge’: Gangster Atiq Ahmed fears encounter by UP Police as convoy moves to Prayagraj

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed has been publicly saying that he will be killed by the UP Police as his custody has been handed over, with his convoy making its way to Prayagraj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

‘Gaadi palta denge’: Gangster Atiq Ahmed fears encounter by UP Police as convoy moves to Prayagraj
Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed (Photo - PTI)

Weeks after the Umesh Pal murder case, jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed is being brought back to the city of the crime – Prayagraj – as he is set to appear in court in relation to a kidnapping case he was accused in. The gangster has now expressed a blunt fear for his life in the custody of the UP police.

As gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s custody was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police, his heavily armed convoy started making its way from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj in UP. Ahmed has now expressed fear that he might be killed in the custody of the UP police.

Atiq Ahmed has been named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the murder of Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal. However, Atiq is being presented in front of a court in UP in a different criminal case.

All eyes remain on Ahmed’s armed convoy, soon after he expressed fear that he will be murdered in custody and that the police will “overturn his vehicle”. While speaking to reporters outside jail, the gangster had yelled, “Hatya, Hatya! (murder, murder)”

When the reporters questioned him on whether he feared for his life in the hands of the UP police, the gangster said, “Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me).”

Saying that the court appearance in Prayagraj is just an excuse, Atiq Ahmed said, “Court ke kandhe pe rakh ke maarna chahte hain (They want to kill me under the pretext of court appearance)” It must be noted that till now, two men associated with the Umesh Pal murder case have been kicked by the UP police after they refused to surrender.

This comes as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a “car overturn” jibe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he must have told his ministers how and when he was planning on getting the car of Atiq Ahmed overturned. (Gaadi palta denge)

READ | DNA Special: Umesh Pal murder case turns into real life ‘Mirzapur’ with Atiq Ahmed on the radar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Mayilsamy death: Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, Veeram, Kavalai Vendam; movies where late comic actor became scene-stealer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Abhay Hanjura, left high-paying job to sell meat, built Rs 1,000 crore business in just 6 years
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.