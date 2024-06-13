G7 Summit: PM Modi heads to Italy on first foreign visit in 3rd term, know what's in store for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Italy on Thursday to attend a Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term. Scheduled to be held between June 13-14 in the Apulia region, India has been invited as an Outreach Country to the Summit, which will see participation from the seven member countries, US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union.

Indian ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao said that PM Modi will play an important role in one of the global platforms, to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India, as well as to the Global South. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit. It will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with the leaders of the G7 and Outreach nations and international organisations.

Foreign Secretary Kwatra said that PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and the two leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties.

Addressing a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the visit assumes significance as it will be the Prime Minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term. "It will also afford him an opportunity to engage with other world leaders present at the G7 Summit on issues of importance to India, as also to the Global South. This will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and Prime Minister Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit," he said.

Kwatra said that the focus of the G7 Summit's Outreach Session will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. He noted that India's participation at the G7 Summit points to increasing recognition and contribution of the efforts that India has been making in trying to resolve global challenges.

"India's participation at this G7 Summit acquires particular salience in the context of India's recently held, not so recent, presidency of the G20, where India took a leading role in building global consensus on a number of contentious issues. As you are also aware, India has so far organized two sessions of the Voice of the Global South Summit, which have been aimed at bringing the interests, priorities, and concerns of the Global South to the global stage. At G7 also, we have always brought the issues of Global South to the forefront," he added.

On January 1, Italy assumed the G7 Presidency for the seventh time. Notably, the G7 nations are the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK.

