‘G23 camp doesn’t exist anymore’: Mallikarjun Kharge implored by ‘senior Congress members’ to join prez race

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo)

In the midst of the rumours that the Gandhis have been batting for Mallikarjun Kharge to be the new Congress president after the upcoming polls, the senior party leader issued a clarification regarding the same several times.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is standing against Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor in the Congress presidential polls, said that the G23 camp “doesn’t exist” anymore and that he was being pushed by several senior party leaders to contest in the polls, which are set to take place in a few days.

Kharge on Sunday made it clear that the G23 camp no longer exists and all leaders are united to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He further announces his “official start” to the election campaign on Sunday.

"There is no G23 camp now. All leaders (of G23) want to work together to stay united and fight against BJP-RSS. This is the reason they are supporting me," said Kharge. He further said that he is contesting for the Congress president post because senior leaders of the party encouraged him to contest.

"Many senior leaders of the party have supported my nomination for Congress president post. Many leaders of the party told me that I should contest the elections. Due to their encouragement, I am contesting the elections today," said Congress MP.

G-23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking structural changes in the party and even questioned the process of electing 9000-odd delegates who make up the electoral college of the Congress president.

Shashi Tharoor, who was also a part of the G23 camp of the Congress party, is now contesting the presidential elections, with the backbone of his campaign being the need for change in the workings and the ideologies of the party.

Meanwhile, Kharge reiterated that Sonia Gandhi is not backing him in any way, while the base of his campaign remains following the Congress ideology in the future, not catering much to any change.

The Congress presidential elections are set to take place on October 17, while the announcement of the new president will be done on October 19.

(With ANI inputs)

