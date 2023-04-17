Search icon
G20: Varanasi set to host 3-day summit from today, total of 6 meetings planned

G20: Varanasi will host 80 G20 delegates from  Italy, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Canada, China,  Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the EU.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

G20: Varanasi set to host 3-day summit from today, total of 6 meetings planned
Photo: PTI

The G20 events, scheduled to take place in Varanasi for three days beginning today, April 17th, have been fully prepared for by city authorities. An official release says that on April 17-19, officials from 20 of the world's major countries and delegates from other partner countries will gather for a meeting of the Agriculture Working Group. The Hotel Taj is where most of the action will take place. The next event is a "Kashi tour," which will take place after this.

The activities in Varanasi will be attended by over eighty foreign delegates from G20 nations including Australia, Canada,  the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union. 

Day 1 schedule
The Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) 2023, Sustainable Agrifood System for Healthy People and Planet, will kick off on the first day of the summit.

Food Security and Nutrition: Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation will be the topic of the first meeting session, while "Resilient Agri-Food System" will be the topic of the second. G20 representatives will take part in Kashi's nightly Ganga Aarti ceremony.

Day 2 schedule
Both "Public Private Partnership in Agriculture R&D: Perspective from Developed and Developing Countries" and "Digital Agriculture and Sustainable Agri Value Chain" will be discussed in depth throughout the second day's sessions.

On April 18, after seeing the museum and light and sound display, visitors will travel to Sarnath for supper and a cultural programme at Buddha Theme Park.

Day 3 schedule
On April 19, after discussing and finalising the MACS -2023 statement, visitors will go to Bada Lalpur to see the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC).

'One Earth, One Family, and One Future' is the theme of India's G20 presidency, which aims to emphasise the importance of unity and cooperation in securing a prosperous future for all people everywhere.

Also, READ: Amid Amul vs Nandini row, Rahul Gandhi buys Nandini ice cream; calls dairy brand 'Karnataka’s pride'

It is important to note that the three-day event will also include a message aimed at promoting healthy diets, food security, and environmentally sustainable agricultural practises throughout the globe. This year, India is hosting the G20 under the banner of the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. A total of six G20 gatherings will take place in Varanasi.

(With inputs from agencies) 

