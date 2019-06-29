G20 Summit: PM Modi focuses on terror, healthcare and infrastructure at Osaka

PM Modi focused on terror, healthcare and infrastructure at Osaka G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on terror, healthcare and disaster infrastructure during his intervention at Osaka G20 Summit and sideline trilateral and bilateral meets.

"India played a proactive, positive, forward-looking role. PM raised many issues of global concerns", Suresh Prabhu, India's sherpa for G20 said at a presser at the end of the summit.

During his intervention at G20 session on "Inequalities: Realising an Inclusive and Sustainable World", PM highlighted "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" policy aimed at building an inclusive society.

On disaster resilient infrastructure, PM Modi said, "Disaster resilient infrastructure is required not only for development, but it is also necessary to combat natural calamities. In this regard, I stressed upon the need of an international coalition in the G20 Conference of Buenos Aires. I invite the G20 countries to join this coalition and share their experience and expertise."

Healthcare was also one of Modi's focus at G20 with the Prime Minister talking about India's "Ayushman Bharat - world's largest health insurance scheme" and "AYUSH - Alternate & Traditional System of Medicine".

PM Modi also presented his vision of maximising digital technology for society during his intervention at G20 on Digital Economy & Artificial Intelligence. He gave 5 'I's - "Inclusiveness, Indigenization, Innovation, Investment in infrastructure & International cooperation" formula during his intervention.

Asked why India did not join the Japan led pact on data free flow, Suresh Prabhu said, "PM has communicated the reason to Prim Minister Shinzo Abe."

During his bilaterals and BRICS, PM Modi raised the issue of terror.

On PM's idea of an international conference on terror, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "It is an issue which impacts mankind.. whenever PM has raised the topic with world leaders and in a multilateral format, there has been considerable interest and enthusiasm."