G Ram G bill, introduced to replace MNREGA, passed in Lok Sabha, Opposition raises slogans, 'We want...'

Th new G Ram G Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill was introduced by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This bill has been introduced to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

What is the VB-G RAM G Bill?

The VB-G RAM G Bill is a new rural employment law with an objective to ensure employment and livelihood security in rural areas. The bill proposes 125 days of employment.