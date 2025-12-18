FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

G Ram G bill, introduced to replace MGNREGA, passed in Lok Sabha, Opposition raises slogans, 'We want...'

Th new G Ram G Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill was introduced by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The bill seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA Act and guarantees 125 days of rural employment annually.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

G Ram G bill, introduced to replace MGNREGA, passed in Lok Sabha, Opposition raises slogans, 'We want...'
Th new G Ram G Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. The bill was introduced by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The bill, Viksit Bharat, Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB – G Ram G Bill, 2025, has been introduced to replace the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

What is the VB-G RAM G Bill?

The VB-G RAM G Bill is a new rural employment law with an objective to ensure employment and livelihood security in rural areas. The bill proposes 125 days of employment.

