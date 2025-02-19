INDIA
Martin-Baker is currently supplying 108 ejection seats for 83 Tejas LCA Mk-1A fighter jets built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
Martin-Baker is set to expand its operations in India by establishing a new facility in Bengaluru, expected to open in late 2025.
According to Steve Roberts, head of business development at Martin-Baker, the facility will focus on manufacturing and maintaining ejection seats for the Indian Air Force. Roberts shared this update during an interaction with FlightGlobal at the Aero India air show held in Bengaluru last week. The facility will also support export opportunities for ejection seats.
Martin-Baker is currently supplying 108 ejection seats for 83 Tejas LCA Mk-1A fighter jets built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). So far, the company has delivered around 40% of the IN16G seats, with the remaining deliveries expected to be completed by 2028.
This follows Martin-Baker’s previous delivery of 51 ejection seats for the Tejas LCA Mk-1, which means the company had already supplied seats for the earlier version before working on the Tejas LCA Mk-1A order.
The IN16G ejection seat is a specialized martin-Baker ejection system designed for fighter aircraft like the HAL Tejas LCA Mk-1A. It provides pilots with a safe escape mechanism in case of emergencies, using advanced rocket-assisted technology to ensure a quick and controlled ejection.
Martin-Baker is providing the IN16 ejection seat for the prototype versions of the Tejas LCA Mk2. However, for the final production models, the company is offering its more advanced Mk18 ejection seat. This Mk18 seat is also being proposed for India’s upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), which are next-generation fighter jets designed for both air force and naval operations.
The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Martin-Baker will work together by sharing design data and agreeing on cockpit and aircraft technical requirements before deciding on the final ejection seat model.
Along with its involvement in future aircraft programs, Martin-Baker also continues to support HAL and the Indian Air Force by maintaining and servicing ejection seats already installed in active fighter jets.
The Science Behind Pilot Ejection Systems
Pilots are trained to use the ejection seat only in emergencies when there is no other option. This is because military aircraft are very costly, and ejecting from a jet can be dangerous. There is no absolute guarantee of safety, as ejection can sometimes result in serious injuries or even be fatal.
How Modern Ejection Seats Work
Modern ejection seats are designed to save a pilot’s life in an emergency by rapidly ejecting them from the aircraft and ensuring a safe descent. This process happens in two key phases:
Phase One: Ejection Initiation
When a pilot pulls the ejection handle, a controlled explosive charge or ejection gun fires, launching the seat forcefully upward. This initial thrust propels the seat to a height of about 3 to 6 meters (10 to 20 feet), clearing the cockpit.
Phase Two: Rocket Boost for Clearance
Once the seat is airborne, a rocket motor ignites beneath it, giving an extra push to ensure the pilot is safely distanced from the aircraft. This rocket typically consists of multiple solid-fuel cartridges that burn in a controlled sequence, generating the necessary thrust. The rocket burn lasts only a brief moment but is powerful enough to propel the seat up to 30 meters (100 feet) above the aircraft, depending on the plane’s speed and altitude at the time of ejection.
Why Use Solid Rocket Fuel?
Ejection seat rockets use solid rocket fuel because it is more stable, compact, and reliable than liquid fuel. Solid fuel burns rapidly and consistently, providing the quick and powerful thrust needed for emergency ejections.
Parachute Deployment for Safe Landing
After the pilot is clear of the aircraft, a small stabilization parachute, known as a drogue chute, deploys. This helps slow and stabilize the seat, ensuring the pilot remains upright. Once the seat reaches a safe altitude and speed, the main parachute deploys, allowing the pilot to descend safely. Some advanced ejection systems automatically separate the pilot from the seat before the main parachute opens, further improving safety.
Dangers of Ejecting at High Altitudes
When a pilot ejects below 10,000 feet (3,050 meters), a small parachute called a drogue deploys first. Its main job is to slow down and stabilize the seat, helping ensure a smooth transition for the main parachute to open safely. At this altitude, the system works efficiently to control the pilot’s descent, allowing for a safer landing.
The entire ejection process takes less than three seconds, from pulling the handle to the pilot descending safely under the parachute. It happens incredibly fast, giving the pilot little time to react, but the system is designed to work automatically, ensuring a safe escape.
If a pilot ejects at a high altitude, between 20,000 and 30,000 feet (6,100–9,150 meters) opening, the main parachute immediately is not a good idea. It’s not that the parachute won’t work, but the pilot would take around 20 minutes to reach the ground. At such heights, there isn’t enough oxygen to breathe, which can be dangerous.
To keep the pilot safe, the ejection seat comes with an oxygen supply. Additionally, a special device called a barometric pressure sensor detects when the pilot has fallen below 10,000 feet (3,050 meters). Once at this safer altitude, the system automatically opens the main parachute, ensuring the pilot can breathe properly and land safely.
(The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace and Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
