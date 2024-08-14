Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

HomeIndia

India

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

The Mauritian regulator also clarified that the fund 'IPE Plus' cited by the US short seller is not a licensee of the FSC Mauritius.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 09:18 AM IST

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius on Tuesday issued a statement on the latest allegations cited in the US Short seller Hindenburg research report. In its statement the Mauritian regulator said that Mauritius does not permit creation of shell companies and cannot be described as a 'Tax Haven' as has been done by Hindenburg.

The FSC is the integrated regulator for the non-banking financial services sector and global business. "FSC has taken cognizance of the contents of the report published by Hindenburg Research on 10 August 2024 wherein mention has been made of 'Mauritius-based shell entities and Mauritius as a 'tax haven'. The FSC wishes to highlight that the legislative framework in Mauritius does not permit creation of shell companies. Mauritius has a robust framework for global business companies," a statement from FSC Mauritius read.

"All global business companies licensed by the FSC have to meet substance requirements on an ongoing basis as per section 71 of the Financial Services Act which is strictly monitored by the FSC. Moreover, the FSC wishes to highlight that Mauritius strictly complies with international best practices and has been rated as compliant with the standards of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD")," the statement added.

The Mauritian regulator also clarified that the fund 'IPE Plus' cited by the US short seller is not a licensee of the FSC Mauritius. 

"The report of Hindenburg has further cited '"IPE Plus Fund" Is A Small Offshore Mauritius Fund' and 'IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius'. We wish to clarify that IPE Plus Fund and IPE Plus Fund 1 are not licensees of the FSC and are not domiciled in Mauritius. 

In its report, Hindenburg alleged that "In one complex structure, a Vinod Adani-controlled company had invested in the "Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund" ("GDOF") in Bermuda, a British overseas territory and tax haven, which then invested in IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius, another tax haven. The current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani."

In a joint statement, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband had said, "The investment in the fund referred to in the Hindenburg report was made in 2015 when they were both private citizens living in Singapore and almost 2 years before Madhabi joined SEBI, even as a Whole Time Member."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) announced the removal of the freeze on Adani Group stocks, a move that comes amid ongoing scrutiny following the Hindenburg Research allegations. 

Starting with the August 2024 Index Review, MSCI will implement changes. The adjustments will include updates to the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF), and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) for Adani Group and associated securities. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big update about Noida International Airport, it has a Ratan Tata connection as...

Big update about Noida International Airport, it has a Ratan Tata connection as...

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

Most watched Indian web series of 2024 has no stars, budget; beat Heeramandi, Indian Police Force, Bigg Boss, Showtime

'It was a hard hit...': Trump recalls assassination attempt in conversation with Elon Musk

'It was a hard hit...': Trump recalls assassination attempt in conversation with Elon Musk

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement