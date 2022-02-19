Fully vaccinated UAE travellers exempted from pre-departure RT-PCR test: Air India Express

A statement released by the Air India Express on Saturday exempts some travellers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from pre-departure RTPCR test. Notably, only those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in India will get this exemption.

The rules will benefit only those passengers who are travelling from the UAE and have received both jabs of the vaccination. Earlier, the UAE wasn’t on India's list of countries exempted from pre-departure Covid-19 testing.

Air India’s statement said, "Passengers who have completed the full vaccination schedule of both doses in India are exempted from RT-PCR testing prior to departure from travel to India from UAE”.

The revised guidelines will benefit visitors from India to the UAE who are coming back.

To avail this relaxation, passengers will have to upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificate on the Air Suvidha portal before their departure flight.

Passengers who have not received both doses of Covid-19 vaccination will need to show a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. They will then need to upload it on the Air Suvidha portal of Air India.

Earlier, all passengers landing in India from abroad were exempt from seven-day mandatory home quarantine.