Bengaluru COVID-19 news: Fully vaccinated 11 nursing students test positive

In some shocking news, 12 nursing students in a Bengaluru college have tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. The outbreak at Spurthy College in Marasur is even more worrisome as 11 of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated and 9 among them are said to be symptomatic.

All those who tested COVID-19 positive are first-year BSc students. Of them, only one was not been vaccinated as she had tested positive for the virus in June this year. Authorities said that the medical college had been testing students and staff once every 15 days. Further steps have been taken to test all primary contacts and remaining students.

The administration also informed that the entire staff of the college have been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier, a medical college in Karnataka's Dharwad was declared a COVID cluster after 182 students and staff members in the college were tested positive for the infection. This number rose from 66 in a day.

Meanwhile, India has stepped up testing and screening of international travellers from South Africa and other 'at risk' countries following reports of a new and more transmissible variant was reported from Botswana. The Health Ministry informed that mutations in the new variant, identified as B.1.1.529 had serious public health implications.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday named this new B.1.1.529 variant as 'Omicron'. This came after the WHO held a meeting to discuss the newly-identified COVID-19 variant. Karnataka on Thursday recorded 306 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,561 and the death toll to 38,187.