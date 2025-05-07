India’s Operation Sindoor targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, with a statement emphasizing preparedness to respond to any escalation.

In its first official press briefing following Operation Sindoor, India said that the Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any misadventures by Pakistan that could escalate the situation further. The Indian government stressed that the cross-border strikes were carefully planned, “measured and non-escalatory,” and were aimed specifically at dismantling terrorist infrastructure rather than targeting civilian or military assets.

The airstrikes, carried out last night, were directed at nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These locations were believed to be hubs for groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which have a long history of launching attacks on Indian soil.

The action came just days after a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 Indians were killed. The brutal assault, which India believes was backed by terror outfits operating from Pakistan, triggered widespread outrage across the country.

India’s strike was launched in retaliation to that attack, and officials have stated that the sole purpose of Operation Sindoor was to dismantle terror camps and reduce their ability to plan further violence. Authorities say India does not seek to escalate conflict but remains firm in its stance against terrorism. Security has been tightened across border areas as vigilance continues.