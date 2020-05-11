Full list, time table, scheduled stoppage of special trains starting from May 12

The online booking for special trains that are to start services from Delhi on May 12 began on IRCTC website on Monday after Railways announcement of gradual resuming of passenger train operations

In the first phase, 15 pairs of trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

This comes as lakhs of migrant workers are stuck in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. All passenger train services were suspended due to nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Tickets for these special trains will not be available on counters and can only be booked at IRCTC website.

Here is the full list, time table, scheduled stoppage of special trains:

After the resumption of these 15 services, railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants, the national transporters said.

These special trains are being run from and to Delhi only and the fare is equivalent to Rajdhani Express trains.

As part of the guidelines, it will be mandatory for passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.