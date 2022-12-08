Search icon
Gujarat Elections Results 2022: List of women candidates leading on their seats

Gujarat Election Results 2022 women candidate list: A total of 139 women candidates are in the fray and currently 16 of them are leading.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

BJP is all set for a record seventh straight term in the Gujarat Assembly, counting for the same started today morning at 8 AM.  The ruling BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, has so far crossed the majority mark of 95 seats as it is leading on 150 seats. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and Congress is on 18 seats.

There is a total of 1,621 contestants contesting for 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and only 139 women candidates are in the fray with 56 of them contesting as Independents. While only 38 of them belong to three major political parties AAP, BJP and Congress.

In 2017, there were 126 women candidates out of a total of 1,828 contestants. That year, Gujarat sent 13 women candidates to the Assembly. This included nine from BJP and four from Congress. As many as 104 women contestants had their security deposit forfeited, the EC data showed.

S. No.

Candidate Name

Party

Constituency

Votes

Position

1

Darshana M. Vaghela

BJP

Asarwa-56

79,550

Leading

2

Bikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar

BJP

Bayad-32

48,630

Leading

3

Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya

BJP

Bhavnagar East-104

85,534

Leading

4

Malti Kishor Maheshwari

BJP

Gandhidham-5

59,132

Leading

5

Ritaben Ketankumar Patel

BJP

Gandhinagar North-36

79,635

Leading

6

Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja

BJP

Gondal-73

85,359

won

7

Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja

BJP

Jamnagar North-78

61,065

won

8

Sangitaben Rajendra Patil

BJP

Limbayat-163

14,094

Leading

9

Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh

BJP

Morva Hadaf-125

81,239

Leading

10

Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh

BJP

Nandod-148

58,578

Leading

11

Kukrani Payal Manojkumar

BJP

Naroda-47

63,428

Leading

12

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya

BJP

Rajkot Rural-71

1,01,195

Leading

13

Dr. Darshita Shah

BJP

Rajkot West-69

1,30,044

Leading

14

Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya

BJP

Thakkarbapa Nagar-48

74,152

Leading

15

Manisha Vakil

BJP

Vadodara City-141

1,23,482

Leading

16

Thakor Geniben Nagaji

INC

Vav-7

51,424

Leading

