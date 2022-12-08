Gujarat Elections Results 2022: List of women candidates leading on their seats

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
BJP is all set for a record seventh straight term in the Gujarat Assembly, counting for the same started today morning at 8 AM. The ruling BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, has so far crossed the majority mark of 95 seats as it is leading on 150 seats. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and Congress is on 18 seats.
There is a total of 1,621 contestants contesting for 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and only 139 women candidates are in the fray with 56 of them contesting as Independents. While only 38 of them belong to three major political parties AAP, BJP and Congress.
In 2017, there were 126 women candidates out of a total of 1,828 contestants. That year, Gujarat sent 13 women candidates to the Assembly. This included nine from BJP and four from Congress. As many as 104 women contestants had their security deposit forfeited, the EC data showed.
|
S. No.
|
Candidate Name
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Votes
|
Position
|
1
|
Darshana M. Vaghela
|
BJP
|
Asarwa-56
|
79,550
|
Leading
|
2
|
Bikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar
|
BJP
|
Bayad-32
|
48,630
|
Leading
|
3
|
Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya
|
BJP
|
Bhavnagar East-104
|
85,534
|
Leading
|
4
|
Malti Kishor Maheshwari
|
BJP
|
Gandhidham-5
|
59,132
|
Leading
|
5
|
Ritaben Ketankumar Patel
|
BJP
|
Gandhinagar North-36
|
79,635
|
Leading
|
6
|
Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja
|
BJP
|
Gondal-73
|
85,359
|
won
|
7
|
Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja
|
BJP
|
Jamnagar North-78
|
61,065
|
won
|
8
|
Sangitaben Rajendra Patil
|
BJP
|
Limbayat-163
|
14,094
|
Leading
|
9
|
Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh
|
BJP
|
Morva Hadaf-125
|
81,239
|
Leading
|
10
|
Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh
|
BJP
|
Nandod-148
|
58,578
|
Leading
|
11
|
Kukrani Payal Manojkumar
|
BJP
|
Naroda-47
|
63,428
|
Leading
|
12
|
Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya
|
BJP
|
Rajkot Rural-71
|
1,01,195
|
Leading
|
13
|
Dr. Darshita Shah
|
BJP
|
Rajkot West-69
|
1,30,044
|
Leading
|
14
|
Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya
|
BJP
|
Thakkarbapa Nagar-48
|
74,152
|
Leading
|
15
|
Manisha Vakil
|
BJP
|
Vadodara City-141
|
1,23,482
|
Leading
|
16
|
Thakor Geniben Nagaji
|
INC
|
Vav-7
|
51,424
|
Leading
