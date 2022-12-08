Gujarat Elections Results 2022: List of women candidates leading on their seats (file photo)

BJP is all set for a record seventh straight term in the Gujarat Assembly, counting for the same started today morning at 8 AM. The ruling BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, has so far crossed the majority mark of 95 seats as it is leading on 150 seats. The Gujarat Assembly has 182 seats and Congress is on 18 seats.

There is a total of 1,621 contestants contesting for 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and only 139 women candidates are in the fray with 56 of them contesting as Independents. While only 38 of them belong to three major political parties AAP, BJP and Congress.

In 2017, there were 126 women candidates out of a total of 1,828 contestants. That year, Gujarat sent 13 women candidates to the Assembly. This included nine from BJP and four from Congress. As many as 104 women contestants had their security deposit forfeited, the EC data showed.

S. No. Candidate Name Party Constituency Votes Position 1 Darshana M. Vaghela BJP Asarwa-56 79,550 Leading 2 Bikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar BJP Bayad-32 48,630 Leading 3 Sejalben Rajivkumar Pandya BJP Bhavnagar East-104 85,534 Leading 4 Malti Kishor Maheshwari BJP Gandhidham-5 59,132 Leading 5 Ritaben Ketankumar Patel BJP Gandhinagar North-36 79,635 Leading 6 Geetaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja BJP Gondal-73 85,359 won 7 Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja BJP Jamnagar North-78 61,065 won 8 Sangitaben Rajendra Patil BJP Limbayat-163 14,094 Leading 9 Suthar Nimishaben Manharsinh BJP Morva Hadaf-125 81,239 Leading 10 Dr. Darshna Chandubhai Deshmukh BJP Nandod-148 58,578 Leading 11 Kukrani Payal Manojkumar BJP Naroda-47 63,428 Leading 12 Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya BJP Rajkot Rural-71 1,01,195 Leading 13 Dr. Darshita Shah BJP Rajkot West-69 1,30,044 Leading 14 Kanchanben Vinubhai Radadiya BJP Thakkarbapa Nagar-48 74,152 Leading 15 Manisha Vakil BJP Vadodara City-141 1,23,482 Leading 16 Thakor Geniben Nagaji INC Vav-7 51,424 Leading

