Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport, here's why

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport saw full emergency declared on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport, here's why
File Photo | Representational

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala on Friday for the safe landing of an Air India Express flight which had taken off from Kozhikode. The emergency was declared after a Dammam-bound Air India Express flight suffered a tail strike during take off from Kozhikode. 

The Air India Express flight IX 385 on Kozhikode-Dammam route was diverted to the Thiruvananthapuram airport due to the suspected tail strike. The flight had 168 on board. The aircraft eventually made a “normal safe landing”. All passengers were safely deplaned.

“There were 168 passengers on board, and the aircraft made a normal safe landing at Thiruvananthapuram at 12.15PM and passengers deplaned," Air India Express said in a statement. 

“We are making arrangements to send the passengers to Dammam by an alternate flight which is scheduled to take off from Thiruvananthapuram at 3.30 PM today," the statement added.

 

