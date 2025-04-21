Saudia Airlines flight SV 758 from Jeddah made a safe emergency landing at Delhi airport after a suspected flat tyre.

A full emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4:57 PM on Monday after the pilot of Saudia Airlines flight SV 758 from Jeddah reported a suspected flat tyre.

Emergency services were immediately activated, and response teams were deployed swiftly to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The flight landed safely at 5:17 PM without incident.

All passengers onboard are reported to be safe. The aircraft has been moved to a designated bay for a thorough inspection.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the suspected issue.