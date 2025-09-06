Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi to be extradited soon? UK team assesses conditions at Delhi's Tihar Jail

Kolkata film exhibitors reveal why The Bengal Files is not being screened in West Bengal: 'There is no slot left for...'
INDIA
India and the UK have taken a key step towards the extradition of fugitives including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Sanjay Bhandari from Britain. A team of the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) visited the Tihar Jail in Delhi to assess the prison's conditions in July this year, media reports said citing officials close to the development. The team reportedly included four members -- two CPS experts and two British High Commission officials.
The British team inspected the high-security ward in Tihar Jail as well as the facilities and security provided to prisoners. They also reportedly interacted with some prisoners. Officials told the media that the team was generally satisfied with the jail conditions, with the members terming the facility "good" and "close to international standards." Meanwhile, Indian authorities assured the team that if necessary, a separate place could be created for high-profile inmates and that their special requirements would be met. The authorities told the team that the extraditees would not be in any danger.
According to government data, India has placed at least 20 extradition requests with the UK, including for fugitives such as businessman Vijay Mallya, diamantaire Nirav Modi, and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, besides a number of Khalistani separatist leaders. In total, 178 extradition requests from India are pending across countries at present. Earlier, a UK court had cleared Sanjay Bhandari's appeal against his extradition to India, saying he would be at risk of violence and extortion if sent to Tihar Jail.