Fugitive Vijay Mallya likely to be extradited to India from UK soon

Mallya is to face trial in India for defrauding banks of over Rs 9,000 crore, money laundering and cheating.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya is likely to be extradited from United Kingdome to India, reports have said.

The speculations come in the wake of the rejection of Mallya application by the High Court of Justice, London against his extradition to face trial in India. The plea was rejected last month and it vindicated the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Mallya has raised various concerns regarding the admissibility of evidence and the fairness of the investigation, the tactics aimed at diverting attention from his own acts.

Reports have said that the fugitive may be brought to Mumbai as the case against him has been registered there.

All legal formalities are said to have been completed in the UK.

Mallya has defrauded at least 17 Indian banks, drawing loans which he allegedly routed to gain a full or partial stake in about 40 companies abroad.

Reports have also said that a medical team at the Mumbai airport will conduct his health checkup on arrival. Officials from CBI and ED will also be present. If Mallya lands in Mumbai at night, he will have to spend some time at the CBI office in the city. He will be produced in court later in the day. If Mallya arrives in India during the day, he will be taken directly from the airport to court. Sources quoted by Zee News have said that both CBI and ED agencies will seek remand in the court.

Mallya is likely to be kept in the Arthur Road jail. Several infamous criminals, such as Abu Salem, Chhota Rajan, Mustafa Dosa, have been kept in the Arthur Road jail. Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who carried out the Mumbai attacks, was also kept in the same jail in very tight security.

Mallya owes 9,000 crore rupees to 17 banks in the country. He fled India on March 2, 2016, to the UK. Indian agencies appealed to the British court to extradite Mallya and after a lengthy battle, the British court had on May 14 sealed Mallya's appeal for extradition to India.