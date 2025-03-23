Indian authorities have requested the Belgian authorities to initiate his extradition to India, Associated Times, a media outlet that focuses on the Caribbean region, said. There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Indian officials.

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is currently living in Belgium’s Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, after obtaining a ‘residency card’ in the country, according to a media report.

Indian authorities have requested the Belgian authorities to initiate his extradition to India, Associated Times, a media outlet that focuses on the Caribbean region, said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Indian authorities.

Choksi 'falsely' obtained Belgian residency

Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with a massive loan fraud case, was believed to be living in Antigua and Barbuda before travelling to Belgium. His wife Preeti is known to be a Belgian citizen.

Choksi is currently residing in Antwerp, Belgium, with his wife, Preeti Choksi, by securing an "F Residency Card" in the country, the media outlet reported.

The report claimed that Choksi gave misleading and fabricated documentation to obtain residency in Belgium to escape extradition to India. Choksi submitted “false declarations” and “forged documents” to Belgian authorities and misrepresented his nationality in his application process, failing to disclose the details of his existing citizenship of India and Antigua, the report said citing sources.

Plans to move to Switzerland

Choksi is reportedly planning to move to Switzerland on the grounds of medical treatment at a well-known cancer hospital.

In May 2021, Choksi went missing from Antigua but was traced and returned to the country later.

Allegations against Choksi

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirvav Modi, is wanted by Indian authorities in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case where the two are accused to defrauding the public bank of more than Rs 14,000 crore. Charges against Choksi include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering.

In December, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament that properties worth over Rs 22,000 crore had been restored or sold off to pay back debts of wanted individuals like Choksi.

(With inputs from PTI).