Fugitive Mehul Choksi granted bail by Dominican court on medical grounds

Absconding businessman Mehul Choksi has been granted bail and allowed to travel back to Antigua for medical treatment. He has been jailed in the Dominican Republic since May 23 for illegal entry

The interim bail granted to Choksi is strictly for medical treatment in Antigua till he's certified fit to travel, after while he has to return to Dominica.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught on charges of illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.

His team has been claiming that he belongs to Antigua as he acquired citizenship of that island in 2018. Meanwhile, Indian authorities told the Dominica High Court in their affidavit that Choksi is an Indian citizen and noted that he is erroneously claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The 62-year-old is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank case.