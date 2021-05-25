Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi missing in Antigua, claims lawyer

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda, his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has confirmed. Choksi is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. The 60-year-old currently holds Antiguan citizenship.

In an exclusive statement to ANI, Choksi's counsel advocate Vijay Aggarwal confirmed that he is missing in the island nation. His lawyer said, "Mr Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried and anxious and had called me to discuss. Antigua police is investigating. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety."

According to news agency ANI, Choksi left his home on Monday evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the island and was never seen again. His vehicle was discovered in Jolly Harbour later in the evening, but no sign of him, Antiguan news channels reported.