Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari brought to India

Underworld don Ravi Pujari, who evaded Indian agencies for years, was finally brought in the early hours of Monday from Senegal via France to Bengaluru, police said.

"Yes, we have brought him," a police officer told PTI requesting anonymity.

He was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019.

Pujari is wanted for dozens of crimes related to extortion, kidnapping and murder registered against him across the country.

The gangster was nabbed in South Africa in a joint operation by the South Africa police and Senegal security agencies and was later extradited to Senegal, said police sources.

Bengaluru: Ravi Pujari (wearing white cap), accused of committing serious offences including murder and extortion, reaches Kempegowda International Airport. He was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/3cAALKm3Ss — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

On learning about his arrest in Senegal, a team of police officers, including Additional Director General of Police Amar Kumar Pandey and Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil went to Senegal to bring him.

The team completed the extradition process and finally brought him to Bengaluru by an Air France flight.

The don was arrested by the Senegal authorities last year and the India police tried it's best to catch hold of him but failed as a local court there granted him bail.

The gangster then jumped the bail and fled Senegal and had holed up in South Africa, said police sources.

Pujari once was a favorite henchman of Underworld Don Chhota Rajan. The notorious gangster fled the country and came to be known to earn his illicit wealth by spreading terror through extortion and contract killing in India.

Pujari used to run a restaurant named Maharaja while his side-business of calling celebrities in the country and threatening them for money continued unabated.

The gangster was allegedly involved in many heinous crimes and had set up his network in Karnataka.

