New and startling facts are coming to the surface about Narendra Yadav, who is accused of impersonating London-based renowned cardiologist Professor John Camm. The fake doctor hit the headlines after he performed surgeries on 15 patients and seven of them died. The actual number could be higher. Confirming the death of patients and the doubtful credentials of the person who claims himself to be a doctor, Deepak Tiwari, president of the district's Child Welfare Committee, said that the person has fled the area. He has been incommunicado since an investigation was launched into the allegations labeled against him.

How did Narendra Yadav become Professor John Camm?

According to fact check website BOOM, Yadav misused the identity of the real Professor John Camm, an emeritus professor of clinical cardiology at St George’s University of London. He managed a website named "njohncamm.com" and also managed a Twitter account under the handle "@njohncamm." Later, this handle was suspended. The fake doctor gained traction after he claimed in July 2023 that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could control the riots in France "within 24 hours." Some new channels in India widely shared the tweet and used it in their news stories.

What did 'Doctor John Camm' say about Yogi Adityanath?

The fake "Doctor John Camm" grabbed the attention of some medical professionals, who doubted his legitimacy, after they noticed grammatical errors and misspellings of prestigious institutions, he claimed to have trained. The website run by Yadav also came under the lens of medical professionals due to the typographical errors and the claim that he spent time at St George's Hospital in London, where the real Professor John Camm works. Dr Rohin Francis, a consultant cardiologist uncovered these glaring errors and the poorly edited photographs of the real Doctor Camn.

Fake doctor under probe

However, the fake doctor has run out of luck. The National Human Rights Commission has registered a case against Yadav. Confirming this, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo told ANI, "A complaint was filed alleging that an unqualified doctor conducted heart surgeries resulting in multiple fatalities. Reports also indicated that the missionary hospital claimed funds from the government through the Ayushman Bharat programme."