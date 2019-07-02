Trending#

Narendra Modi

Mumbai rains

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

Kabir Singh

  1. Home
  2. India


Fuel tank of Tejas aircraft falls in agriculture field in Tamil Nadu

Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.


Photo: ANI

Share

Source

PTI

Updated: Jul 2, 2019, 11:07 PM IST

Fuel tank of a Tejas aircraft which was on a sortie fell in an agricultural field in Coimbatore outskirts early Tuesday, police said.

Defence sources in Chennai confirmed that a fuel tank from Tejas aircraft fell and said "all (was) safe", indicating that there were no injuries.

Agriculture labourers in Irugur village were shocked to see the 1200-litre petrol tank fall from the sky. It caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire, the police added.

However, the combat jet landed safely in the nearby Sulur Air Force station, they said.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, they said.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox