Fuel tank falls from MiG-29K at Goa airstrip, flights disrupted

Flight operations at Goa's Dabolim International Airport was suspended for two hours on Saturday afternoon after a detachable fuel tank from a MiG-29K aircraft fell on the runway, spilling fuel which caught fire, and causing minor damage to the airstrip.

The Indian Navy stated that while taking off for an operational mission from Dabolim airfield at about 1 pm, the external fuel tank of a MiG-29K aircraft got jettisoned inadvertently on the runway. "A minor fire was caused due to fuel spillage. Emergency Services were immediately pressed in to quickly re-operationalise the runway," said Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said.

He further stated that while a few civil and commercial flights were diverted and some departures slightly delayed, proactive liaison with the Airport Authority of India and other airfields ensured minimal disruption. "Civil operations re-commenced at since 2: 30 pm," he said. The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

The Navy operates MiG-29Ks off the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the squadron is based at Naval air station at Goa.

Further, three Goa-bound flights were diverted to Mangalore International Airport.

In the meantime, the Airport Authority of India said that Indian Navy personnel were on site, clearing the runway of the spilled fuel and carrying out minor repairs along the stretch where the fuel tank had fallen.

As many as seven flights from different parts of the country, which were supposed to land at Goa airport, had been diverted. The runway was opened after 3.30 pm.

Diversions, Delays

