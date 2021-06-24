Fuel prices rise for the 13th time in June, petrol crosses Rs 103 per litre in this city

Fuel prices have been hiked once again on Thursday, June 24. With the latest price increase by Domestic Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol and diesel are now 26 paise and 7 paise costlier in four metro cities, as per Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Fuel prices have continued to spike recently owing to the increasing international crude pride, which is currently at $75 per barrel.

With the latest revision, petrol is set to cost Rs 97.76 per litre in Delhi while consumers will have to pay Rs 103.89 per litre for petrol in Mumbai. The prices in Kolkata and Chennai stand at Rs 97.63 per litre and Rs 98.88 per litre respectively.

Diesel in Delhi nears the 90-rupee mark, standing at Rs 88.30 per litre while the Mumbai price is now Rs 95.79 per litre. Diesel in Kolkata will cost you Rs 91.15 per litre and in Chennai the price is Rs 92.89 per litre now.

The 13th hike of June 2021 has now sent petrol above Rs. 100 per litre in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Ladakh.

Two more states, Bihar and Kerala are set to join the aforesaid states and UTs as with prices in Patna petrol (₹99.80) and Thiruvananthapuram (₹99.74) are within touching distance of the three-figure mark.