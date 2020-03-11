Fuel prices cut significantly; petrol at Rs 70.29, diesel at 63.01 in Delhi

Fuel prices have been on the decline since February 27 on international trends.

Following a drop in the crude oil prices amid the ongoing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, fuel prices in Delhi were slashed by a significant margin. Petrol price is cut by Rs 2.69, while diesel will cost Rs 2.33 less.

After the reduction, a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 70.29 and diesel will cost Rs 63.01.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 75.99 per litre and diesel at Rs 65.97 per litre.

People in Chennai will have to shell out Rs 73.02 for one litre of petrol and Rs 66.48 for a litre of diesel.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now being sold at Rs 72.70 and diesel at Rs 65.16. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging Rs 74.72 for petrol and Rs 68.60 for diesel.

On Sunday, Oil prices plunged nearly 30% to USD 32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

The price cut comes at a time when the global economy is already affected due to the coronavirus outbreak.