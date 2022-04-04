Fuel prices can be decreased by 30%, claims TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday claimed that fuel prices can be lowered by at least 30 per cent if the Central government does away with cesses. He remarked that the fuel price hike for 12th time in 14 days outdoes any torture. "Read about Chinese torture only in books. This consecutive 80 paisa fuel price hike, 12th hike in 14 days outdoes any torture & a record of sorts," tweeted Rama Rao.

"Why hesitate to debate in Parliament on crude oil prices, the cesses that we can do away with to reduce prices," he asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. KTR, as the state minister is popularly known, claimed that fuel prices can be lowered by at least 30 per cent if the Central government does away with cesses. "Any to those who rant about how states can reduce state taxes, in Telangana we have not enhanced VAT in the last 7 years (2015 Jan)," he wrote.

"Our demand is to do away with indiscriminate Cesses imposed by NDA Govt which will lower fuel prices by 30 per cent at least," he added. Meanwhile, in another tweet, the minister for information technology and industries called for a healthy competition between Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He was responding to a tweet by Karnataka Congress chief D. K. Shivakumar.

"I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city," Shivakumar tweeted while reacting to KTR’s ‘pack your bags and move to Hyderabad’ suggestion to Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh, who recently flagged bad roads, power cuts, poor quality water supply and other problems in the Karnataka capital. "I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted," KTR replied to Congress leader.

"Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation. Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab," wrote KTR referring to the controversies in the neighbouring state.

