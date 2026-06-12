Fuel Crisis Deepens: Govt restricts commercial purchase of petrol, diesel, how will it impact truckers, transport operators?

The government has restricted bulk fuel purchases at retail petrol pumps due to global supply disruptions and rising demand from commercial users.

The government has said that recent restrictions on fuel sales have been introduced due to the 'current prevailing geopolitical situation affecting certain regions of the world,' which has disrupted international petroleum supply chains, shipping logistics and the availability of petroleum products.

The move comes after authorities observed an unusual rise in the sale of petrol and diesel at retail outlets in several parts of the country. According to the government, this spike is being driven by institutional, industrial, and commercial users shifting from bulk purchases to retail fuel stations, mainly due to price differences.

Industrial Users Barred from Retail Fuel Stations

Under the new order, institutional, industrial, and commercial consumers may no longer be allowed to buy petrol and diesel from retail outlets. Instead, they will be required to source fuel directly through their designated consumer pumps or bulk supply arrangements.

The government said this step is necessary to prevent pressure on retail fuel stations meant for ordinary consumers.

Limits on Diesel Purchases

The notification also places restrictions on diesel sales at retail outlets. Diesel can now only be sold for use in vehicle fuel tanks or in containers approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). Additionally, purchases are capped at 200 litres per vehicle or customer per day, and the fuel cannot be resold under any circumstances.

Preventing Shortages and Misuse

The government warned that bulk buying from retail outlets could divert fuel intended for the general public, potentially leading to local shortages and disruption of essential services.

The order empowers public sector oil marketing companies and authorised retailers to enforce these restrictions. State governments and Union Territories have also been instructed to act against hoarding, black marketing, unauthorised procurement, and diversion of fuel.

Temporary but Extendable Measures

The restrictions will remain in force for up to 90 days initially but may be extended through fresh orders if required. The government said the measures aim to ensure the 'equitable availability' of petrol and diesel, prevent hoarding, and maintain an uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

It also added that certain exemptions may be granted for specific consumers or regions through special orders. Any violation of the rules will be punishable under the Essential Commodities Act. State and Union Territory administrations have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order and take action against violations.

How will it impact truckers and transport operators?

The restrictions on retail petrol and diesel sales are likely to have a mixed impact on truckers and transport operators. On one hand, the move is aimed at ensuring stable fuel availability and preventing shortages, which could help avoid sudden supply disruptions in the long run. However, in the short term, transport operators, especially small fleet owners and independent truckers who rely on retail outlets for quick refuelling, may face tighter access and stricter verification norms.

The cap on diesel purchases and the requirement to use approved containers or designated bulk supply channels could also increase operational planning needs. Larger transport companies with established fuel agreements are expected to be less affected, while smaller operators may need to adjust routes, refuelling schedules, and cash flow to comply with the new system.