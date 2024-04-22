Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to achieve this massive milestone in IPL

FSSAI to conduct quality check on spices including MDH, Everest Masala in India

Meet man who cracked UPSC on first attempt, later resigned from IAS job to become actor, now works for...

Thalaivar 171 is officially Coolie: Rajinikanth beats up smugglers in action-packed teaser, fans look for LCU links

'Yeh toh second tier ki bhi team nhi': Ramiz Raja slams Babar Azam and co. after 3rd T20I loss vs New Zealand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to achieve this massive milestone in IPL

Meet man who cracked UPSC on first attempt, later resigned from IAS job to become actor, now works for...

Thalaivar 171 is officially Coolie: Rajinikanth beats up smugglers in action-packed teaser, fans look for LCU links

World’s fastest trains in 2024

7 healthy vegetarian snacks for weight loss

5 signs in feet that indicate high cholesterol, heart attack risks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman come together to save MCU, fans call it 'Marvel's comeback'

Meet singer, who headlined Nepal's highest-grossing film, has won four National Awards, his son played Salman Khan's...

Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

HomeIndia

India

FSSAI to conduct quality check on spices including MDH, Everest Masala in India

These products are MDH's Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Food safety regulator FSSAI has started taking samples of spices in powder form of all brands, including MDH and Everest, from across the country in view of quality concerns flagged by Singapore and Hong Kong, a government source said.

"In view of the current development, FSSAI has taking samples of spices of all brands, including MDH and Everest, from the market to check whether they meet the FSSAI norms," the source told PTI.Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) does not regulate quality of exported spices, they said.

FSSAI, which operates under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, takes samples of spices regularly from the market to check the quality of product sold in the domestic market.
Meanwhile, the Spices Board of India is looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore on the sale of four spices-mix products of Indian brands MDH and Everest, which allegedly contain pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

"We are looking into the matter. We are at it," Spices Board of India Director A B Rema Shree told PTI. The companies could not be contacted immediately.The Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) has asked consumers not to buy these products and traders not to sell, while the Singapore Food Agency has directed a recall of such spices.

These products are MDH's Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor became homeless at 6, worked as labourer, washed dishes at tea stall, later gave Rs 100-crore blockbusters

DC vs SRH IPL match in Delhi today: Police issue traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Meet man who started business at 60, now has sales over Rs 2000 crore, once suffered loss of Rs…

Manushi Chhillar reacts to 30-year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: 'There had to be a way...'

UP man arrested for booking cab from Salman Khan's house under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement