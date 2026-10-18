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FSSAI issues fresh warning on paneer, meat and fish: What food businesses must follow

FSSAI has issued a fresh advisory requiring food businesses to maintain controlled temperatures during storage of items like paneer, meat, fish, and other perishable eatables.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

FSSAI issues fresh warning on paneer, meat and fish: What food businesses must follow
FSSAI tightens rules for perishable food storage and transport. (AI-Generated)
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a fresh advisory directing Food Business Operators (FBO) to maintain prescribed temperatures while storing and transporting perishable food products such as paneer, khoa, meat and fish. This advisory was issued in view of public health by FSSAI's Regulatory Compliance Division on Thursday, October 15, under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

What are FSSAI's directives for food businesses?

In its fresh advisory, FSSAI highlighted the need to maintain food safety at each stage and issued directives which are as follows:

Temperatures - To preserve the safety and quality of perishable items, food businesses must ensure such products are stored and transported at the required temperatures.

Hygiene standards - Proper hygienic conditions must be maintained while handling and storing food to reduce the risk of contamination.

Proper packaging - Perishable food products must be packed appropriately to avoid it getting contaminated with dust, moisture, insects, and others.

Suitable vehicles - The vehicles carrying such items should be clean and covered.

Prevent spoilage during transit - Suitable storage and transportation conditions must be maintained while transporting such products.

What happens if food safety rules are violated?

In case any businesses violate these advisories, FSSAI can seize food items and destroy them. State food safety authorities can also take appropriate action in cases of non-compliance under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the regulations framed under it.

FSSAI has also asked Commissioners of Food Safety in all States and Union Territories, Indian Railways and its regional directors to direct the concerned licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and checks.

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