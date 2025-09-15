FSSAI clarifies that only one Bisleri packaged drinking water batch from its Goa plant was found non-compliant and confirms a sale prohibition order.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday issued a clarification regarding a sample of Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water) lifted from M/s Bisleri International Pvt Ltd in South Goa, confirming that only one sample from one batch (Batch No. GO 270) at the Goa plant was found non-compliant and that an order prohibiting its sale has been issued under Section 36(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act.

The sample, bearing DO Code DO/GOA/06, Sr. No. 69/2025, Batch No. GO 270—was collected from Bisleri International Pvt Ltd at Verna Electronic City, Verna, Salcete, South Goa.The sample underwent testing at a primary laboratory and subsequently at a referral laboratory on appeal by the Food Business Operator (FBO).

In a primary lab report (Envirocare Labs, Mumbai), Bromates were recorded at 0.012 mg/l, exceeding the 0.01 mg/l limit prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR), while Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH) were detected at below 0.00001 mg/l and sent for further examination at a referral laboratory. PAH was detected at 0.000144 mg/l (0.144 ug/l), while Bromates were below the limit of quantification (BLQ) and within the 0.01 mg/l limit in the referral lab Report on appeal at NFL, Navi Mumbai.

Under FSS Rule 2.4.6, the findings of the referral laboratory are treated as final when an FBO appeals a primary lab result.

Following the referral report, FSSAI issued an Order for prohibition of sale under Section 36(3) of the FSS Act to M/s Bisleri International Pvt Ltd specifically for Batch No. GO 270.

The regulator emphasised that only one batch—and only one sample from one batch at the Goa plant—was found non-compliant, and the FBO has been directed to carry out a root cause analysis.

(Except for the headline, the article hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)