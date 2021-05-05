Trending#

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. India


From wheelchair to CM's chair: Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time

Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation.


Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time

Photo: ANI

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 5, 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive time on Wednesday (May 5) in a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in state capital Kolkata.

According to a government official, invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose.

Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country, he said.