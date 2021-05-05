From wheelchair to CM's chair: Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive time on Wednesday (May 5) in a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in state capital Kolkata.

According to a government official, invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose.

Chief ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country, he said.