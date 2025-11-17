From wedding-day car seizures to family feud: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya and her many controversies

Rohini Acharya’s fresh allegations against brother Tejaswi have revived old controversies—from wedding-day car seizures to charges reflecting Bihar’s ‘Jungle Raj’ era.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has hit the headlines by spilling the beans about the family feud and levelling serious charges against her brother Tejaswi Yadav. However, she is not new to the controversy. A major controversy erupted on the day of her wedding to investment banker Samaresh Singh

in May, 2002, in Patna. It echoed the alleged lawlessness and the so-called "Jungle Raj". The narrative of "Jungle Raj" has been raised in every Bihar Election, including the recently-concluded one. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the election campaign in Bihar by raising the issue of the so-called "Jungle Raj" and asked the people not to allow it to return. It has its roots in the days when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1995 to 2005.

Rohini Acharya wedding car seizure

If media reports are to be believed, some workers of the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) allegedly took away ten brand new airconditioned cars from the Karlo Maruti Automobiles showroom on the Boring Road in Patna on the day of Rohini's wedding. The cars included Altos and WagonRs. The employees of the showroom were assured that the cars would be returned to them after three days. The musclemen also took away the cars from a showroom of Hyundai situated at Boring Road. A Tata Motors showroom at Deedargunj area was also raided and the musclemen took away five brand new Tata Sumo cars. Earlier on tilak ceremony of Rohini, five cars were taken away from Karlo Maruti Automobiles. Rohini's mother Rabri Devi was the Chief Minister of Bihar when these incidents occurred.

Rohini Acharya controversy

Rohini Acharya studied medicine at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jamshedpur. The steel city was in Bihar those days and Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of the state. Rohini was admitted to the MBBS course on the quota of Tata Steel, known as Tata Iron and Steel Company (TISCO) those days. It was alleged that the TISCO management violated its own norms and obliged the chief minister to get undue favours in its business.

Rohini Acharya loses election

Rohini Acharya also hit the headlines when she was allotted the RJD ticket for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. She lost the election from Saran with a margin of 13,661 votes to BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Lalu Yadav was criticized for giving tickets to two of his daughters- Misa Bharati and Rohini Acharya, ignoring grassroot worker and leaders. On the other hand, Rohini was not happy as Saran was a difficult seat and Rudy was considered a strong candidate with deep roots in the area. She wanted a safe seat instead. Her elder sister Misa won the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest BJP rival Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of over 85,000 votes. Rohini alos lost the recently-concluded Bihar assembly election.