Indian Cricket fraternity condemns terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. From Virat Kohli to national team head coach Gautam Gambhir, expressed their sorrow and anguish over the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram and said, " Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also expressed his thoughts on this horrific incident. He also took to his official Instagram and said Devastated by the news from Pahalgam. My thoughts are with those affected and their families," Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram story.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official media handle and said that he was "deeply saddened" after coming across the terror attack news in J&K.."Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity," Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag were some of the other players who expressed their thoughts on this horrific incident."Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It's heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there a couple of days ago -- this pain feels too close," Irfan Pathan expressed.

In a post on X, Indian Team head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike."

Men in Blue vice-captain Shubman Gill and right-hand wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul also took to X and prayed for the families of the victims.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," Shubman Gill stated.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. The Delhi Police has also been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

In the aftermath of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of innocent tourists on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Earlier, the Union Home Minister paid his tribute to the victims of the attack, which had left the Kashmir Valley and the nation in collective grief and deep mourning, by laying a wreath in a poignant ceremony in Srinagar.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his arrival from Saudi Arabia, held a briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.