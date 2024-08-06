Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Kangana Ranaut gets emotional as she visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, hugs victims: 'Our hope is PM Modi'

Why Sheikh Hasina chose to land at Ghaziabad's Hindon airbase amid Bangladesh crisis?

'Not just getting naked, but...': Anu Aggarwal justifies Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, talks about her topless scene

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

7 countries with least non-vegetarian population

7 countries with least non-vegetarian population

Tips to manage your frizzy hair this monsoon

Tips to manage your frizzy hair this monsoon

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

Nita Ambani inspired traditional sarees for Hariyali Teej

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

'शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़', निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bangladesh में हुए विद्रोह और Shiekh Hasina के भाग जाने के बाद 'गानोभाबोन' को 'लुटना' ही था...

Bangladesh में हुए विद्रोह और Shiekh Hasina के भाग जाने के बाद 'गानोभाबोन' को 'लुटना' ही था...

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

HomeIndia

India

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

With millions of students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the aim to assume the reins of the administration, the role of a good educator and guide becomes extremely crucial.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details
Drishti IAS Founder Vikas Divyakirti and Khan GS Founder Faisal Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are millions of students across the country who strive to become administrators or bureaucrats through the clearance of the Union Public Service Coimmission (UPSC) exams. In this case, the role of an educator or guide becomes extremely crucial as the students become prepared to assume reins of the system. Post Covid-19 pandemic, the country has witnessed a skyrocketing trend of online classes. 

Here are some very popular online 'Gurus', who are not only famous for their teaching style but imparts valuable life lessons to their students. 

1. Vikas Divyakirti

Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS, is one among the popular 'Gurus' to UPSC aspirants. His life lessons and valuable teachings inspire millions. After dropping out of Bachelor's of Commerce, he opted for a Bachelor's course in History. He later completed his Master's in History and chose to go for a Phd in LLB and Philosophy. He has always been a promising student. He cracked the UPSC examinations and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 384. 

2. Awadh Pratap Ojha 

Popular for his speaking style while communicating to students, Awadh Pratap Ojha has studied from Patna University, Bihar. He holds a master degree in Mathematics. 

3. Alakh Pandey 

Alakh Pandey, who run classes under the name 'Physics Wallah', has also garnered an enormous fan following on social media. He studied mechanical engineering from Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTI), Kanpur. Not only does he prepare his students for UPSC, but he teaches JEE and IIT aspirants too.

4. Tanu Jain 

Tanu Jain, who is often seen during UPSC interviews, has cracked the examination with an AIR 648. Jain holds a degree in Bachelor of Dental Surgery. 

5. Khan sir 

Faisal Khan, also known as Khan sir, is also one of the popular 'Gurus' among students who has ruled their hearts for years. He has obtanined a degree in Bachelor of Science from Allahabad University. After the completion of MSc, he appeared for multiple government job examinations. Under the name 'Khan Global Studies', he runs classes for UPSC, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Provincial Civil Service (PCS). 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Why are internet cables laid in the sea only, know what is the SECRET behind this

Why are internet cables laid in the sea only, know what is the SECRET behind this

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

Middle East Crisis: 50 rockets fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement