Vikas Divyakirti, Avadh Ojha to Khan Sir: Meet Online 'gurus' to UPSC aspirants, check their educational details

With millions of students preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the aim to assume the reins of the administration, the role of a good educator and guide becomes extremely crucial.

Here are some very popular online 'Gurus', who are not only famous for their teaching style but imparts valuable life lessons to their students.

1. Vikas Divyakirti

Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS, is one among the popular 'Gurus' to UPSC aspirants. His life lessons and valuable teachings inspire millions. After dropping out of Bachelor's of Commerce, he opted for a Bachelor's course in History. He later completed his Master's in History and chose to go for a Phd in LLB and Philosophy. He has always been a promising student. He cracked the UPSC examinations and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 384.

2. Awadh Pratap Ojha

Popular for his speaking style while communicating to students, Awadh Pratap Ojha has studied from Patna University, Bihar. He holds a master degree in Mathematics.

3. Alakh Pandey

Alakh Pandey, who run classes under the name 'Physics Wallah', has also garnered an enormous fan following on social media. He studied mechanical engineering from Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTI), Kanpur. Not only does he prepare his students for UPSC, but he teaches JEE and IIT aspirants too.

4. Tanu Jain

Tanu Jain, who is often seen during UPSC interviews, has cracked the examination with an AIR 648. Jain holds a degree in Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

5. Khan sir

Faisal Khan, also known as Khan sir, is also one of the popular 'Gurus' among students who has ruled their hearts for years. He has obtanined a degree in Bachelor of Science from Allahabad University. After the completion of MSc, he appeared for multiple government job examinations. Under the name 'Khan Global Studies', he runs classes for UPSC, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Provincial Civil Service (PCS).