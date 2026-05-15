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From vegetables to cab fares: Items likely to get costlier after petrol-diesel price hike

The latest revision in petrol and diesel prices is expected to impact much more than just fuel expenses. From groceries to transport fares, several daily essential items and services are set to become costlier.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

From vegetables to cab fares: Items likely to get costlier after petrol-diesel price hike
Check which items and services are set to become expensive after the latest fuel price hike
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The latest increase in petrol and diesel prices is expected to have a ripple effect on all daily essential items and services, putting an extra burden on household expenses. With petrol and diesel becoming costlier by over Rs 3 per litre, citizens of India are expected to witness increased prices of food items, travel expenses, and other essentials. Since transportation is linked to almost every sector, a long-lasting rise in petrol and diesel prices might affect overall spending and monthly budgets of Indian families.

 

So, what are the sectors which will be directly affected by this fuel price hike? Let us take a look.

 

Transport

 

One of the most affected sectors that will feel the impact of this fuel price hike is transportation. The rise in petrol, diesel, and CNG prices will lead to higher fares for taxis, auto-rickshaws, and app-based cab services across cities.

 

Public transport operators are also expected to revise fares if the fuel prices are not reduced in the coming days and remain elevated. Apart from this, diesel prices directly affect the operating costs of trucks and buses, which will lead to an increase in freight charges.

 

Food and groceries

 

Since the cost of transport increases with the rise in fuel prices, the cost of daily essentials like vegetables, fruits, milk, and packaged food items will also surge due to rising logistics costs.

 

FMCG products like soaps, detergents, snacks, and beverages might also witness price revisions in the coming days as the companies will be facing increased packaging and distribution expenses.

 

Agriculture

 

Most of the agriculture-related operations are heavily dependent on diesel-powered equipment and transportation, which may eventually reflect in retail prices, specifically in the urban areas where transportation costs play a major role in pricing.

 

Delivery services

 

Online delivery and courier services might also be impacted by the rise in transportation costs.

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