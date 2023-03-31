From Vaishno Devi to Visakhapatnam, list of all Vande Bharat Express trains in India with timings, route details

Since a few years ago, Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express trains have been regarded as the most practical after Mail Express trains. However, Vande Bharat, the nation's first semi-high-speed train, is now the fastest and can reach its destination in the shortest amount of time. jumped on the trains.

In addition to safety, this train has been specially designed for superior comfort and cutting-edge facilities. Here's the list of all ten Vande Bharat Express trains that are now operating in the nation.

New Delhi to Vaishno Devi

Six days a week, the Vande Bharat Express, train number 22439/22440, travels from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. It leaves New Delhi at 6:00 AM and arrives in Katra at 3:00 PM. This train makes stops in Jammu Tawi, Ludhiana, and Ambala Cantt. Identical to the previous train, this one departs from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 3:00 and travels via Jammu Tawi, Ludhiana Junction, and Ambala Cantonment to arrive in New Delhi at 11:00.

Mumbai to Gandhinagar

On September 30, 2022, the Vande Bharat Express, train 20901/20902, between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar began service. This train departs from Mumbai Central at 6:00 AM and arrives in Gandhinagar at 2:05 PM. It runs six days a week. Returning, this train departs Gandhinagar Capital Station at 02:05 and travels via Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali before arriving at Mumbai Central at 08:25.

New Delhi to Varanasi

The 6:00 am departure time for the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi is followed by a 2:00 pm arrival time in Varanasi Cantt. During its eight-hour journey, this Vande Bharat Express train also makes pauses at Prayagraj and Kanpur stations. Returning, this train departs Varanasi Junction at 3:00 PM and travels via Prayagraj-Kanpur Central to arrive in New Delhi at 11:00 PM.

New Delhi to Amb. Andaura

The 22447/22448 train Together with New Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh are all covered by the Vande Bharat Express as it travels from New Delhi to Amb Andaura. The Amb Andaura Railway Station in Himachal Pradesh is where this train arrives at 1:00 pm after leaving New Delhi at 5:50 am. Returning, this train departs Amb Andaura at 1:00 PM and travels through Suna Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh, and Ambala Cantonment to arrive in New Delhi at 6:25 PM.

Nagpur to Bilaspur

The Vande Bharat Express, train number 20825/20826, travels between Nagpur Junction and Bilaspur Junction. It leaves Bilaspur Junction at 06:45 and arrives at Nagpur Junction at 02:05. This train departs Nagpur Junction in the opposite direction at 2:05 and travels through Gondia Junction, Rajnandgaon, Durg Junction, and Raipur before arriving in Bilaspur at 7:35.

Howrah to New Jalpai

The Howrah to New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train, number 22301/22302, leaves Howrah at 5:55 am and arrives in New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 pm. The train departs New Jalpaiguri in the opposite direction at 3:05. Is. After that, it travels via Bolpur, Barsoi, and Malda Town to arrive at Howrah Junction at 10:35 p.m.

Mumbai to Solapur

The train 22226/22225 leaves at 06:05 am from Solapur to Mumbai arriving in Kurduvadi, Pune, Kalyan, and Dadar at 12:35 PM CST. This train travels backwards from Solapur for around 6:30 hours, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Station at 4:05 in the afternoon. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal in Mumbai is where a train from Solapur arrives at 4:05 pm after departing at 6:05 am.

Chennai to Mysore

On November 10, 2022, the Chennai Vande Bharat Express, which runs between Mysore and Chennai, began service. This train with number 20608/20607 to Mysore usually travels six days a week, leaving Chennai at 5:50 am and arriving in Mysore at 1:05 pm. This train departs Mysore Junction in the other direction at 1:05 and arrives in Chennai Central at 7:30.

Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad

The Vande Bharat Express travels from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad in around 8:30 hours, covering the length between these two stops. Around 05:45, this train leaves Visakhapatnam and arrives at Secunderabad station at 03:30. In reverse, the train departs Secunderabad Junction at 3:00 PM and travels through Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry before arriving in Visakhapatnam at 11:30 PM.

Mumbai to Shirdi

The 22223/22224 Vande Bharat Express train, which runs between Shirdi and Mumbai, travels the route in around 5.5 hours. Around 6:20 in the morning, this train departs from Mumbai and arrives in Shirdi at 3:00 in the afternoon. This train departs Sai Nagar Shirdi station in the other direction at 5:25 and travels via Nashik Road police station and Dadar Central station to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal at 10:50.