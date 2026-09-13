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From Uttarakhand to 21 NDA states: Amit Shah’s plan to expand UCC by 2029

Amit Shah has set a 2029 target to expand the Uniform Civil Code from states such as Uttarakhand, Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh to all 21 NDA-ruled states.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

From Uttarakhand to 21 NDA states: Amit Shah’s plan to expand UCC by 2029
Amit Shah sets 2029 UCC expansion target. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a 2029 deadline for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across all 21 states currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA. Addressing an event in Mumbai, the Union Home Minister said, ''We introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in several states. I am confident that we will implement the UCC in all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029.''

Amit Shah also highlighted the Centre's security policy and added, ''Operations such as the surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor have established a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, while security has been prioritized across various sectors.''

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In the same event, Amit Shah also talked about how India's economic rise from a vulnerable fiscal standing to one of the world's most resilient markets has taken place. ''We have transitioned from being counted among the 'Fragile Five' economies to ranking among the top five. Recent first-quarter data shows India leading the major economies with a GDP growth rate of 7.8 percent.''

 

''For the first time in 12 years, the people have witnessed a foreign policy with a strong backbone. Whether it is our defence policy or our foreign policy, the guiding principle is 'India First'. India's interests are paramount to us,'' he added.

 

Which states have implemented UCC so far?

 

Uniform Civil Code was first implemented in Uttarakhand, followed by Gujarat and Assam. Madhya Pradesh became the fourth state to pass a UCC Bill in July earlier this year. Notably, Goa already follows a common civil-law framework inherited from Portuguese rule.

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