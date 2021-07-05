From Uttar Pradesh, Delhi to Karnataka: Know which states are easing COVID-19 restrictions and extending lockdown

India registered 43,071 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as the cases have started declining to 2.34 per cent, the process of easing restrictions like lockdown in many states in India has started and will come into effect from today (July 5). However, some states are still extending the COVID-19 lockdown curbs.

Here is a list of states which have eased restrictions and states which have decided to keep restrictions:

Delhi Unlock:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday allowed stadium and sports complexes to open in the national capital from Monday (July 5). The stadium and sports complexes are allowed to reopen but without spectators.

Phase-wise unlocking started in Delhi after over six weeks of lockdown which was imposed by CM Kejriwal amid rising COVID-19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. While, the Delhi government has allowed the resumption of several economic activities, spas, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes and swimming pools have also not been allowed to reopen as yet.

The DDMA issued an order saying that cinema/theatre/multiplexes, banquet halls, social/political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks will remain closed throughout the national capital. Last week, the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance was allowed by DDMA. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

Uttar Pradesh Unlock:

Uttar Pradesh government has also eased the lockdown restrictions, allowing multiplexes, cinema halls, gyms, and sports stadiums to open from today (July 5) with strict protocols in place.

However, the weekend lockdown will continue in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government from June 21, had permitted the opening of malls, restaurants, bars, and street food stalls, subject to a maximum of 50% occupancy. The night curfew timings were also altered to allow for two additional hours, new timings now being from 9 pm to 7 am. The weekend curfew also persists, from 9 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday.

Haryana Lockdown:

Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till July 12, with further relaxations including conducting examinations.

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, the "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana" has been extended for another week, that is from July 5 (5 am onwards) to July 12 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana.

According to earlier relaxations, all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

In addition to the relaxations announced last week, the government has now allowed the sports complexes, stadia to open for sports activities. However, spectators will be barred from visiting.

Karnataka Unlock:

BS Yediurappa-led Karnataka government further relaxed the COVID-19-related restrictions on Saturday (July 3) allowing certain activities, including re-opening of religious places and conducting of weddings.

The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from July 6, Chief Minister Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am. Deputy Commissioners of the districts based on their assessment of the situation and after consultation with the district-in-charge Minister may impose additional containment measures.

Goa Lockdown:

Goa has extended the COVID-19 curfew till July 12, though social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages, and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity has been allowed.

Several relaxations were announced for bars and restaurants. The guidelines allow bars and restaurants to function with up to 50% of seating capacity from 7 am-9 pm.

However, casinos in Goa will remain shut till July 12. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that COVID-19 testing has been ramped up at the borders of Goa as a precautionary measure after cases of the Delta plus variant of Coronavirus were reported in the neighbouring state.