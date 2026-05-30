From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026

One of the favourite overseas destinations for Indian travellers, Sri Lanka continues to attract tourists with its scenic beauty, cultural heritage and affordable travel options. With visa-free entry benefits and growing UPI acceptance, visiting the island nation has become more convenient.

Sri Lanka continues to attract Indian travellers with its scenic beauty, ancient temples, wildlife parks, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture. The neighbouring Island nation is also preferred by Indian tourists for its close proximity to the country, along with affordability, making it a perfect option for travellers seeking a short overseas vacation.

If you are also planning to visit Sri Lanka in 2026, travellers should first familiarise themselves with the latest travel rules and guidelines, such as UPI payment facilities, currency regulations, visa rules, and other important requirements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey.

Visa-free entry

One of the biggest attractions for tourists travelling to Sri Lanka is the country's visa-free programme for selected countries, including India. Travellers can enter the country without paying visa fees, making international travel more affordable.

Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO, Destination Management Sector - John Keells Holdings, said, ''We are quite dependent on tourism as a country, and India has been the face for the longest time. You have food, culture, nightlife, and wildlife; you have connectivity. Getting into place is easy in Sri Lanka.''

Convenience of UPI

Indian tourists can now enjoy the convenience of UPI payments in Sri Lanka. Whether shopping, dining, or paying for services, travellers can use familiar digital payment platforms, which will certainly reduce carrying large amounts of cash.

''We accept UPI…we’ve been accepting it for a few years, but now it's ever more important to talk because of the current situation, where we don’t want to be spending foreign exchange unnecessarily. Though we accept INR…these are coming in handy now where we need to be careful, and we are open to things on how we can make this work,'' Amaratunga added.

Air connectivity with Sri Lanka

Travelling to Sri Lanka has now become more convenient for Indians due to extensive flight connectivity. Direct flights are operating from several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. ''147 flights…overall, we are very well-connected to the south, the two most connected cities are Chennai and Mumbai,'' Amaratunga said.

Kamal Munasingale, Senior Vice President, Colombo Hotels and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams said, ''Direct flight from India to Colombo..with direct flight to Ahmedabad and Colombo time has significantly reduced with a 3-hour total journey. Earlier via Mumbai it used to take 9 hours, so it has reduced the time by 1/3 rd.''

With easier travel procedures, convenient payment options, and strong tourism infrastructure, Sri Lanka continues to remain one of the most accessible international destinations for Indians.