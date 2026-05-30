FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘Main wapas aungi’: Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias in trials

Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias

From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026

From UPI to visa-free entry: Complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026

Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR Inox over Rs 100 crore unpaid dues? Multiplex chain issue statement

Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeIndia

INDIA

From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026

One of the favourite overseas destinations for Indian travellers, Sri Lanka continues to attract tourists with its scenic beauty, cultural heritage and affordable travel options. With visa-free entry benefits and growing UPI acceptance, visiting the island nation has become more convenient.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2026, 08:14 PM IST

From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026
Sri Lanka offers hassle-free travel for Indian tourists in 2026 (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sri Lanka continues to attract Indian travellers with its scenic beauty, ancient temples, wildlife parks, beautiful beaches, and vibrant culture. The neighbouring Island nation is also preferred by Indian tourists for its close proximity to the country, along with affordability, making it a perfect option for travellers seeking a short overseas vacation.

 

If you are also planning to visit Sri Lanka in 2026, travellers should first familiarise themselves with the latest travel rules and guidelines, such as UPI payment facilities, currency regulations, visa rules, and other important requirements to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey.

 

Visa-free entry

 

One of the biggest attractions for tourists travelling to Sri Lanka is the country's visa-free programme for selected countries, including India. Travellers can enter the country without paying visa fees, making international travel more affordable.

 

Nalaka Amaratunga, CEO, Destination Management Sector - John Keells Holdings, said, ''We are quite dependent on tourism as a country, and India has been the face for the longest time. You have food, culture, nightlife, and wildlife; you have connectivity. Getting into place is easy in Sri Lanka.''

 

Convenience of UPI

 

Indian tourists can now enjoy the convenience of UPI payments in Sri Lanka. Whether shopping, dining, or paying for services, travellers can use familiar digital payment platforms, which will certainly reduce carrying large amounts of cash.

 

 

''We accept UPI…we’ve been accepting it for a few years, but now it's ever more important to talk because of the current situation, where we don’t want to be spending foreign exchange unnecessarily. Though we accept INR…these are coming in handy now where we need to be careful, and we are open to things on how we can make this work,'' Amaratunga added.

 

Air connectivity with Sri Lanka

 

Travelling to Sri Lanka has now become more convenient for Indians due to extensive flight connectivity. Direct flights are operating from several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. ''147 flights…overall, we are very well-connected to the south, the two most connected cities are Chennai and Mumbai,'' Amaratunga said.

 

Kamal Munasingale, Senior Vice President, Colombo Hotels and General Manager, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams said, ''Direct flight from India to Colombo..with direct flight to Ahmedabad and Colombo time has significantly reduced with a 3-hour total journey. Earlier via Mumbai it used to take 9 hours, so it has reduced the time by 1/3 rd.''

 

With easier travel procedures, convenient payment options, and strong tourism infrastructure, Sri Lanka continues to remain one of the most accessible international destinations for Indians.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Main wapas aungi’: Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias in trials
Vinesh Phogat breaks silence after missing Asian Games berth, alleges bias
From UPI to visa-free entry: A complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026
From UPI to visa-free entry: Complete Sri Lanka travel guide for Indians in 2026
CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by technical glitch
CUET UG 2026: NTA to conduct retest for candidates affected by glitch
Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR Inox over Rs 100 crore unpaid dues? Multiplex chain issue statement
Amid rift with Ramesh Taurani, Vashu Bhagnani gets in legal trouble with PVR
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police issue strict advisory for fans; no bike rallies or public celebrations allowed
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bengaluru Police issue strict advisory for fans
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement