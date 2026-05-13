From UP CM Yogi to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: BJP states cut convoys, push WFH on PM Modi's appeal amid West Asia crisis; check statewise austerity measures

Amid West Asia crisis, PM Modi has appealed to Indians to revive working from home, buy less gold and limit foreign travel to conserve fuel due to surge in global energy ​prices. He also asked citizens to reduce edible oil consumption and limit destination weddings abroad. In an event in Telangana, PM Modi said, "During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them," Modi said. "Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority," he said.

Amid West Asia crisis, PM Modi has appealed to Indians to revive working from home, buy less gold and limit foreign travel to conserve fuel due to surge in global energy ​prices. He also asked citizens to reduce edible oil consumption and limit destination weddings abroad. In an event in Telangana, PM Modi said, "During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them," Modi said. "Today, the need of the hour is that we restart those practices, as it would be in the national interest, and we must once again give them priority," he said.

Following this, several states have announced measures to conserve fuel and curb non-essential spending . From UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, several BJP-led state governments have announced measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption, cutting government expenditure after PM Modi's appeal.

State-wise measures

Uttar Pradesh

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a 50% cut in convoy vehicles and asked officials to remove unnecessary cars from official movement.

Ministers, MPs, and MLAs have been urged to use public transport at least once a week and observe a weekly “No Vehicle Day.”

Departments will hold half of all internal meetings virtually.

Industries and start-ups were encouraged to allow WFH for at least two days a week.

Schools are advised to promote bus use, and pushed cycling, carpooling, staggered office timings, and EV adoption.

Citizens were asked to cut electricity use, avoid decorative lighting after 10 pm, reduce edible oil consumption, and limit foreign travel for six months.

Maharashtra

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that ministers cannot use aircraft for official travel without his approval except in extreme emergencies.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said many departmental meetings are already online.

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane instructed officials to shift to virtual meetings and prioritize EVs over petrol and diesel vehicles.

Bihar

Bihar deputy CM and JD(U) veteran Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the entire country should support the PM's appeal for austerity.

Nmber of vehicles in his cavalcade will be reduced by half.

Bihar building construction minister Leshi Singh appealed to women to avoid purchasing gold for one year.

Bihar science, technology and technical education minister Sheela Mandal said that she would travel using only one vehicle..

Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said ministers, MLAs, and departments will reduce official vehicle use and prioritise carpooling.

She encouraged greater use of Metro and buses amid global energy uncertainty linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Gujarat

Governor Acharya Devvrat will avoid air travel for in-state events.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi reduced convoy sizes, with some ministers dropping escort vehicles entirely.

Universities were told to observe at least one “Chemical Engine Free Day,” promoting bicycles, EVs, and public transport. Officials were instructed to avoid unnecessary travel.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma cut his convoy to five vehicles and barred unnecessary cars in official movements.

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav reduced his convoy from 13 to 8 vehicles.

The state banned vehicle rallies during his tours and advised ministers to use minimal vehicles and prefer public transport.

Several high profile BJP leaders have reduced their convoy, including JP Nadda, Amit Shah and PM Modi himself. The Prime Minister had significantly reduced the size of his own convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining all essential Special Protection Group (SPG) security protocols. He also directed officials to include electric vehicles in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any fresh purchases.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reduced the size of his convoy to nearly half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals". Union Home Minister Amit Shah also on Wednesday significantly reduced the size of his official convoy by more than 50 per cent.