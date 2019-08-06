From UAE to US: How world reacted to India's Kashmir decision

Reactions from around the globe have been pouring in the aftermath of India's removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, with United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka reacting positively while US coming out with a cautious statement.

The UAE envoy to India Dr Ahmad Al Banna while taking note of the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and removal of Article 370 called it internal matter of India. He said, "We expect that the changes would improve social justice and security and confidence of the people in the local governance and will encourage further stability and peace".

Recent years have seen India and UAE coming closer and increasing the number of high-level visits between the 2 countries. PM Modi visited the country for the first time in August of 2015 which was followed by the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2016.

The following year the Crown Prince was the chief guest at India's republic day parade and again in 2018 PM Modi visited the country and was the chief guest at the sixth World Government Summit in Dubai. Earlier this year UAE awarded its highest civilian award, the Zayed Medal to PM Modi.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe in a tweet welcomed the creation of "Ladakh state" which he said will be the "first Indian state with a Buddhist majority". In a tweet, he said, "Ladakh will become an Indian State. With 70% of Ladakh’s population being Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. Creation of Ladakh and consequential restructuring is India’s internal matter, it is a beautiful region well worth a visit"

I understand Ladakh will finally become a Union Territory. With over 70% Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India's internal matters. I have visited Ladakh and it is worth a visit. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) August 6, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first foreign visit in 2nd term visited the Indian ocean Island country in June of 2019.

The United States state department came out with a cautious statement on the Indian government's decision. The US State Dept while taking note that the Indian government has described these actions as strictly an internal matter said it is "concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities."

It also called on India and Pakistan "to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control.” Interestingly the state department statement made no mention of US President Donald Trump's mediation offer on Jammu and Kashmir, that was rejected by New Delhi.

Meanwhile Indian diplomats has upped their efforts to make sure the global community understands New Delhi's action and also thwart any propaganda by Pakistan. The Indian envoy to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma speaking to reporters in Moscow said, " its an internal matter and is also an internal administrative matter. We have not done anything to change the external parameters of Jammu and Kashmir state...we are not surprised that Pakistan is raising this, but our response will be the same that it is not a matter that concerns Pakistan"

The ministry of external affairs continued briefing of envoys on Tuesday about the administrative developments in Kashmir which included briefing for Latin American and Caribbean countries envoys and envoys from neighbouring countries. Envoys from United Nations Security council and Asean countries were briefed on Monday with India explaining that the change has been made to spur socio-economic development of the region.