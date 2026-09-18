From twin flowers to football player: Mamata camp gets new poll identity

The Election Commission has changed the poll identity of both TMC factions, assigning new names and symbols to the rival camps ahead of the upcoming West Bengal bypolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted a new party name and election symbol to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction ahead of the West Bengal bypolls. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), which had the two flowers and grass symbol, has been allotted the football player as its election symbol and the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’

Meanwhile, the rival camp of Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has been allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘envelope’ as its election symbol.

The decision was taken by the ECI after the election body met a 5-member delegation led by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday in connection with the dispute. The delegation included Ritabrata Banerjee, Akhruzzaman, Arup Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Riju Datta.

After the Assembly Elections in West Bengal earlier this year, several MLAs of the Trinamool Congress distanced themselves from former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the party's defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Later, Mamata Banerjee and the rebel faction fought for the claim of being the real Trinamool Congress and approached the ECI.

Ritabrata's reaction to the new party name and symbol

Speaking to ANI, the West Bengal Leader of Opposition said, ''We make decisions collectively... We started reaching out to people just last night, and a virtual meeting took place this morning. We had submitted three preferences: first, 'Nationalist Trinamool Congress'; second, 'West Bengal Trinamool Congress'; and third, 'Democratic Trinamool Congress'. The Election Commission explained why the first two names couldn't be granted and assigned the third name instead; however, regarding the election symbol, we received our top priority. It is not for me to comment on the wisdom of the Election Commission.''

On the allotment of new name to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, he added, ''This highlights the nature of a party driven by an individual cult. In politics, concepts like 'private limited companies' or 'dynastic heirs' hold no meaning; there is no such thing as ownership in the political system.''

EC barred Mamata's group from using 'Flower and grass symbol'

On Thursday, the ECI issued an interim order and asked the rival factions of the Trinamool Congress not to use their party name and symbol in the upcoming bypolls in West Bengal. ECI also asked them to submit their preferred names and symbols by Friday morning.

''On due consideration of the totality of information available on record...the Commission is of the opinion that there are two rival groups in the All India Trinamool Congress, one led by Mamata Banerjee and the other led by Shri Arup Roy. Each group is now claiming to be the party, and therefore the matter requires a substantive determination by the Commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order 1968,'' the interim order said.